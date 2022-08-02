‘If monkey pox contaminates animals, people lose control’

× Photo: Disclosure

In an interview with the newspaper O Globo, the Secretary of Research and Scientific Training of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovations (MCTI), Marcelo Morales (photo), talked about the fight against monkey pox. According to him, the folder has about R$ 3 million to develop research on the disease.

Morales, who is also a doctor and professor at UFRJ, I say that it is necessary to understand how the virus can affect wild and domestic animals in the countrys, which could make the situation out of control.

“We have to monitor the insertion of monkeypox, because this virus can contaminate wild and domestic animals. If that happens, then we lose control. That’s why scientific research is so important. With the use of electron micrography, we seek to know what the structure of the virus is, how it behaves inside the cell, because it is circulating in the country. Can something different happen in the country? We have to be on alert.”

Morales also says that he does not see the need to develop a new vaccine against the disease. “The vaccine already exists in the world, it is efficient and effective, it makes no sense for us to produce it like what happened with Covid. What we need to do is, if there is a need — and at the moment there is not — be prepared to contain transmission through vaccination.”

