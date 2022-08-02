Ifix closes the session with a drop of 0.38%; FII BRCR11 is a high-profile

The IFIX – index that brings together the most traded real estate funds on B3 – closed this Monday (1) session with a drop of 0.38%, at 2,803 points. The BC Fund (BRCR11) topped the list of the biggest highs in the trading session, up 2.46%. Check out the rest of today’s highlights throughout the FIIs Center.

B3 today released the first preview of the Ifix theoretical portfolio, which will run between September and December 2022.

The first preview of the new Ifix raises the number of FIIs that make up the theoretical portfolio from 106 to 107. Among the novelties is the entry of REC Logística (RELG11) and Vinci Imóveis Urbanos ([ativo=VIUR]).

In this first version of the future Ifix, the FII Campus Faria Lima (FCFL11) would leave the indicator, which became part of the index in May 2022.

Also according to the first preview of the new Ifix, the fund with the greatest weight in the index, the Kinea Indexes Prices (KNIP11), reduced its participation in the theoretical portfolio, from 6.63% to 6.47%. Then appear Kinea Rendimentos Imobiliários (KNCR11), CSHG Logística (HGLG11), Iridium Receivables (IRDM11) and Kinea Renda Imobiliária (KNRI11).

B3 regularly publishes three previews of the new compositions of the indices: the first preview, in the first trading session of the last month of validity of the current portfolio; the second preview, in the trading session following the 15th day of the last month of validity of the current portfolio; and the third preliminary, on the penultimate trading session of the current portfolio.

Biggest highs of this Monday (01)

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) BRCR11 BC FUND Hybrid 2.46 PVBI11 VBI Prime Properties Corporate Slabs 2.4 RVBI11 VBI Reits Titles and Val. furniture 1.88 KNRI11 Kinea Real Estate Income Hybrid 1.75 RBRF11 RBR Alpha Titles and Val. furniture 1.71

Biggest casualties of this Monday (01):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) URPR11 Urca Prime Income Others -4.28 BCRI11 FII BEES CRI Titles and Val. furniture -3.96 KNSC11 KINEA SC Titles and Val. furniture -3.82 VINO11 Vinci Offices Corporate Slabs -3.28 OUJP11 Ourinvest JPP Titles and Val. furniture -3.25

Source: B3

Sale of FII HGPO11 real estate stalls; Hedge Logística announces leasing of warehouse modules in São Paulo

Hedge Logística (HLOG11) announces leasing of warehouse modules in the interior of São Paulo

FII Hedge Logística signed a contract for the lease of part of the A6 module and the A7 unit of Galpão A, areas that are part of the Citlog Viracopos condominium, in the city of Itupeva, in São Paulo.

According to a press release from the fund to the market, the leased modules total an area of ​​8,700 square meters and represent 3.48% of the fund’s total leasable area.

The new contract will start within 45 days, when the adaptation works will be delivered – under the responsibility of the fund. Locker rooms and a towable dock will be built on site.

Hedge Logística granted the new tenant a four-month grace period – period without receiving the rent – ​​so that the lessee can make the other necessary adaptations to the property.

At first, the fund does not project an impact on the distribution of dividends to shareholders.

Real estate sale of FII HGPO11 stalls without interested parties willing to pay the minimum requested by the portfolio

Without proposals that would meet the interests of the shareholders, the attempt by the FII CSHG Prime Offices (HGPO11) to sell the fund’s portfolio and, subsequently, liquidate the portfolio did not advance.

In a material fact released this Friday (29), the fund managers announced the conclusion of the competitive process for the sale of the Metropolitan and Platinum buildings, both in São Paulo (SP).

The sale of the properties was approved at an extraordinary general meeting (AGE) and subject to a minimum price of R$491 million, equivalent to R$39,000 per square meter, adjusted by the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA).

“As there were no proposals above the minimum price, we inform you that the process of selling the properties is closed, and there will be no convening of a new shareholders’ meeting by the administrator”, points out the material fact of CSHG Prime Offices.

The two properties of the fund are located close to the Faria Lima region, in São Paulo (SP), a region considered prime for the corporate slabs segment. Together, the buildings add up to a gross leasable area (GLA) of 12,600 square meters. The vacancy of spaces is at 4.99%.

Giro Imobiliário: new market forecasts for inflation and interest rates; biggest highs and lows of FIIs in July

Expectations for inflation and GDP improve for 2022, but worsen for 2023

The market continues to revise projections for inflation and the performance of the Brazilian economy in 2022 and 2023 (lower IPCA and higher GDP this year, but the opposite for next year), show data from the Focus Report, a weekly survey by the Central Bank. with more than 100 financial institutions.

The estimate for the IPCA (Extended Consumer Price Index) for 2022 dropped from 7.30% last week to 7.15% now, but the one for 2023 rose from 5.30% to 5.33%. It is the 17th straight week of an increase in inflation expectations for next year.

The forecast for this year’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rose from 1.93% to 1.97%, but next year’s fell from 0.49% to 0.40%, according to data released this Monday. fair (1st).

The double movement is the effect of measures approved by the National Congress, with the support of the federal government, to lower fuel prices and electricity bills a few months before the election and also stimulate the economy.

Despite the beneficial effects in the short term, the measures tend to worsen inflation in the medium and long term. In addition, the economy should start to slow down in the second half of the year, as a result of the interest rate hike initiated by the BC in March last year to control inflation.

The market raised the forecast for the 2023 Selic, from 10.75% to 11.00%, but kept this year’s at 13.75% (which indicates that the BC should take longer to start reducing the basic interest rate). fees). The estimate for the exchange rate did not change (US$ 1 = R$ 5.20 at the end of this year and next).

The 5 biggest highs and lows of FIIs in July; CARE11 leads gains in the month, while RBRP11 the losses

Ifix – the index of the most traded real estate funds on B3 – rose 0.66% in July and recovered part of the losses accumulated in June, when the indicator dropped 0.88%. The highlight of the month was, once again, the Brazilian Graveyard And Death Care (CARE11), which rose 8.77%. At the other end of the list is RBR Properties (RBRP11), which fell 10.81% in the period.

The data are from Economatica, a financial information platform, and are based on the valuation of shares and the distribution of dividends of the FIIs that are part of the theoretical portfolio of Ifix.

Of the 106 FIIs that make up the index, 67 ended the month in the positive field. Shopping funds led the list of biggest gains in the period, with an average increase of 2.62%. The corporate building segment had the worst performance in July, with a drop of 0.56%.

Individually, the FII Brazilian Graveyard And Death Care (CARE11) was the highlight of the month among the real estate funds that make up Ifix. With gains of 8.77%, the portfolio topped the list of highest gains.

Check out the biggest gains of real estate funds in July 2022:

ticker Background Segment Change in July (%) CARE11 Brazilian Graveyard and Death Care Others 8.77 FIIB11 Brazil’s Industrial Hybrid 7.90 HGBS11 Hedge Brasil Shopping malls 7.48 RBFF11 Rio Bravo Ifix Titles and Val. furniture 7.47 KISU11 KILIMA Titles and Val. furniture 6.72

OBS.: Profitability takes into account the reinvestment of dividends.

Source: Economatica (07/29/2022)

At the other end of the list headed by Brazilian Graveyard is RBR Properties (RBRP11), which ended July with the worst performance among Ifix real estate funds. In the month, the portfolio accumulated losses of 10.81%.

