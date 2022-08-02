Iguanas are born in the Galapagos archipelago for the first time in two centuries; watch video | World

Abhishek Pratap 19 seconds ago News Comments Off on Iguanas are born in the Galapagos archipelago for the first time in two centuries; watch video | World 0 Views

For the first time in nearly two centuries, yellow iguanas have bred naturally on the island of Santiago, which is part of Ecuador’s Galapagos archipelago.

According to the announcement made by the authorities of the Galapagos National Park on Monday (1st), the animals are descendants of the 3,143 iguanas of the species. Conolophus subcristatusreintroduced to the island in 2019.

“[Encontrar os filhotes] means that the iguanas on the island of Santiago are successfully breeding and are playing their corresponding ecological role,” said Danny Rueda, director of the Ecuadorian institution.

Charles Darwin, British naturalist who created the theory of evolution, recorded, in 1835, a large population of yellow iguanas on the island of Santiago during his visit to the Galápagos archipelago. Years later, however, the scenario was already very different.

In 1903 and 1906, two expeditions from the California Academy of Sciences, from the United States, visited the region, but scientists did not find any specimens of C. subcristatus.

The Galápagos National Park team measured and weighed the newborns before tagging them. These procedures are important for monitoring the health and population size of these animals.

“The discovery of unmarked newborns means that the population is reproducing in the wild. This hasn’t happened since the late 1800s”, pointed out scientist Luis Ortiz. “We have a healthy population structure. Males, females and newborns are distributed in an area of ​​12 kilometers by 2 kilometers.”

Tags

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Brazilian tells what it’s like to fly on the ‘worst airline in the world’ – 02/08/2022

The aviation entity Skytrax is responsible for publishing a ranking showing the best and worst …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved