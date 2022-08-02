In an alleged psychographed letter, Eliza Samudio reveals details of the crime and says where her body is

The case of murder of Eliza Samudio, killed at the behest of goalkeeper Bruno Fernandes, happened 12 years ago, but the answer about where the body is was never completed. According to psychic Chaline Grazik, a psychographed letter from Eliza points out that he is at the bottom of a river.

Chaline read the letter that would be from Eliza in an Instagram post. In the text, some details that would be of her death are quoted again.

Psychographed letter

“It was cruel, it was horrible. I tried to call for help, but no one listened. neck it hurt so much, they squeezed, until my body lacked oxygen. But at this moment, my spirit immediately left the body. It was close to a tree from where I saw everything they did to me”, read the psychic.

In part of the account, Eliza, according to Chaline, would have revealed the whereabouts of the body. “One told the other how to hide the body… They decided to throw me into a river, which I clearly remember, a fetid river. They took a piece of wood with lint and beat me a lot, until my body was at the bottom. terrifiedbut they still committed the crime,” the letter reads.

Who is Chaline Grazik?

Chaline is psychic and has over 500k followers on Instagram. On social media, she shares visions and is also known for predictions related to celebrities.

At the age of 28, she says she started mediumship at 15 and, to this day, continues to make predictions.

Eliza Samudio case

In June of this year, the case of Eliza Samudio completed 12 years. The model and lover of player Bruno Fernandes was murdered in Minas Gerais, with the athlete being sentenced to just over 22 years in prison for the crime.

Civil Police investigations explain that Eliza it disappeared at the age of 25, in 2010, when she was already the mother of a boy she had with the athlete. The cause of death was declared to be asphyxiation.

In addition to Bruno, Macarrão and Fernanda Gomes de Castro, the athlete’s ex-girlfriend, were also convicted of the crime in November 2012.

Former police officer Marcos Aparecido dos Santos was sentenced to 22 years in prison, which would have asphyxiated and disappeared with the body. Elenilson da Silva and Wemerson Marques, aka Coxinha, for kidnapping and false imprisonment of Eliza Samudio’s son with Bruno.