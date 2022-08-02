In bed, Mirella lifts her bra at the time of the selfie and ends up taking a picture of what she shouldn’t

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/WHAfYm0H6bw/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/WHAfYm0H6bw/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/WHAfYm0H6bw/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/WHAfYm0H6bw” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Got the vision? Mirella decided to shake up the night of Instagram followers with a sequence of breathtaking selfies published during the dawn of this Tuesday (02). This time, the funk singer decided to show her natural beauty and, of course, did not disappoint the crowd.

+ Mirella “forgets” that she is wearing her smallest panties and makes an unusual pose for a photo

With a completely daring look like her “pajamas”, Mirella decided to pose very comfortable while still in bed and did not fail to enchant the crowd with her good shape in a completely daring way. The brunette took great care in the poses and gave what to talk about on social media with the records!

“If you want to be remembered, make it worth it, it’s no use being like the others and not knowing how to lead in the scene”, reflected the singer in the caption. Mirella still had several compliments from her fans. “I would only humiliate myself for Mirella, for sure”, joked a follower in the comments of the publication. “I just wanted a chance from this goddess,” asked another netizen. “So beautiful,” fired a third, drooling over the muse. Check out:

Mirella is confirmed in the cast of the reality show “On Vacation with the Ex Celebs”

No one expected this! Recently, journalist Fefito, columnist for UOL Splash, confirmed the participation of some influencers for the cast of “De Férias com o Ex Celebs” and did not disappoint the fans of none other than MC Mirella.

The columnist stated that she will be one of the participants and the information was even confirmed by the funkeira’s advice. On social media, netizens also speculated on the possible participation of none other than Dynho Alves, the singer’s ex-husband.

So far it is not known who will be the ex-boyfriends who will participate in the attraction, however, it is worth remembering that Mirella and Dynho officially finalized their divorce recently and the funkeira came to be very upset with the end of the process, stating that it was a “irreparable pain”.

