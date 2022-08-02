In ‘Pantanal’, Cauê Campos reveals behind the scenes of Roberto’s death, with snake attack: ‘I didn’t know my killer before’ | wetland

One of the most anticipated sequels to Pantanal was recorded last week. In a conversation with Gshow, actor Cauê Campos – who lives Roberto – told details of the scene in which the son of Zuleica (Aline Borges) will drown in a confrontation against Solano (Rafa Sieg) which will have the appearance of an anaconda in the waters.

2 of 3 Behind the scenes of Roberto’s death (Caue Campos) — Photo: Personal archive/Caue Campos Behind the scenes of Roberto’s death (Caue Campos) — Photo: Personal archive/Caue Campos

Behind the scenes, Caue decided not to have the text until the day of recording, following the logic that no one knows the day they will die. In addition, the actor had another surprise: he had not previously recorded with Rafa Sieg, who plays his killer Solano.

“I even played with Rafa on the day: ‘So our first time together?’. I didn’t know my killer before”, details Caue. “We hadn’t shot any other scenes before, so it ended up getting a lot of that death coming without waiting, which helped build.”

3 of 3 Roberto (Caue Campos) will die in the coming weeks — Photo: Globo Roberto (Caue Campos) will die in the coming weeks — Photo: Globo

In all, according to Caue, there were about 5 hours of recording for the same scene. Recorded in the region of Rio de Janeiro, in a lake more than 20 meters deep, Caue and Rafa Sieg asked for the help of stuntmen. Therefore, they could feel the emotion of the moment even stronger.

It all starts when Solano will be thrown into the water, he will almost be drowned and Roberto will lend a hand to help. Behold, the assassin will be able to do a body game so that Zuleica’s son falls into the water and he returns to the boat.

“Solano is very cold-blooded, and I think a lot of people will be angry with him”, believes Caue. “We took the opportunity to record until the last light of day, including with an open plan, which made everything even more exciting”.

And, yes, after several rumors of changes in the original scene, there will be an anaconda. In the 1990 version, Roberto is attacked by a snake when he falls into the water. Now, in 2022, the animal will emerge at the time of drowning.

Review Roberto’s death, in the original version:

‘Pantanal’: Death of Roberto in the original version