In psychography, Eliza Samudio tells how her death was and says where her body is, according to psychic: ‘They threw me in a river’

12 years ago, there is still an unanswered question about the murder of Eliza Samudio: where is her body? Killed at the behest of Bruno fernandes, Goalkeeper Bruno, the model’s remains were never found. But he could be at the bottom of a river, according to psychic Chaline Grazik, who says she received the information in a psychographed letter attributed to Eliza.

Famous for the predictions she makes, with a reasonable number of hits, Chaline is a star on Instagram, where she read the letter that would be from Eliza Samudio (watch the video below).

Eliza Samudio was killed at the behest of Goalkeeper Bruno Photo: archive

“It was cruel, it was horrible. I tried to call for help, but no one listened. My neck hurt so much, they squeezed, until my body lacked oxygen. But at that moment, my spirit immediately left the body. It stayed near a tree from where I saw everything they did to me. Suddenly, there came a grumpy man with dark skin and a red shirt. That day I didn’t know who he was. But I could see everything they did to me, a feeling they had of dread , who didn’t know what to do. They seemed possessed. I never imagined what they were capable of. One told the other how to hide the body… They decided to throw me into a river, which I clearly remember, a fetid river. They took a piece of wood with lint and they beat me a lot, until my body was at the bottom. They looked terrified, but even so, they committed the crime. I saw everything, felt everything”, says the letter.