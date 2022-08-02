Ineligible, Roberto Jefferson has candidacy launched for the Plateau

If he wants to be a candidate, a former deputy will have to wait for the 2030 election, says Márlon Reis, one of the drafters of the Clean Record Law

The PTB nominated former deputy Roberto Jefferson as the acronym’s candidate for the Presidency of the Republic during a convention this Monday (1st.Aug.2022). He has been under house arrest since January 2022 by decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and did not attend the event.

Despite the choice of PTB, Jefferson is ineligible. In 2012, he was sentenced by the STF to 7 years and 14 days in prison. The sentence ended in 2019. According to the Clean Record Law, convicts in collegiate trials remain ineligible for 8 years after serving their sentence. That is, Jefferson remains unable to run until 2027.

In 2016, he received a pardon from Minister Roberto Barroso, of the STF. The decision declared the sentence extinct. Pardons, however, do not nullify side effects of the conviction, he told the Power 360 the lawyer Márlon Reis. He is one of the writers of the Clean Record Law.

“Ineligibility is a consequence of conviction. Grace and pardon have nothing to do with ineligibility. Only the execution of the sentence is suppressed.”said the lawyer. “If he wants to be a candidate, Jefferson will have to wait for the 2030 elections”completes Marlon.

SUPPORT TO BOLSONARO

Deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ), who was also arrested by order of the STF, participated in the event and defended the candidacy of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), not Jefferson. He declared that the party and the former congressman will support the reelection of the current chief executive.

“He [Roberto Jefferson] will do society a service by delivering the truth against some Supreme Court justices so that President Bolsonaro can continue his candidacy, with the support of the entire PTB bench. We are direct support for President Bolsonaro”said Daniel.

Former deputy Cristiane Brasil, daughter of Roberto Jefferson, celebrated the candidacy on her social media profiles. “I fully support your decision to run, and I will be by your side throughout the campaign, and in SP I will fight for the senator seat for the party”he wrote.

In June, the pre-candidate for the Senate Cristiane Brasil (PTB) had announced her father’s pre-candidacy for the government of Rio de Janeiro. Jefferson is former national president of the PTB.

Roberto Jefferson was preventively arrested by order of Minister Alexandre de Moraes. The decision came from a request from the Federal Police for alleged participation of the politician in a digital criminal organization responsible for attacking the ministers of the Court and institutions. He is currently under house arrest.