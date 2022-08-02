Interest Rate Expectation and More: Know Everything Before You Invest Today – 02/08/2022

Watch today’s market highlights live, with analysis from PagBank’s Research experts, and prepare to invest better.

The highlights of the day are:

-Global stocks operate lower on Tuesday (2) as deepening concerns about a global economic slowdown lead investors to seek safety with US debt bonds. The day before, industrial production data from several countries showed a greater deceleration, increasing concern about activity.

-Another factor that has been stressing the mood of investors is the geopolitical tension between China and the US, with Nancy’s trip Pelosi, US House Speaker Taiwan to strengthen relationships.

-In addition to economic and geopolitical factors, investors are waiting for the US employment report to be released on Friday (5th). With that, they hope to get more clues about the health of the economy and the job market. In addition, continued US corporate earnings releases follow on the radar with reports from Starbucks, PayPal, Caterpillar, Advanced Micro Devices and other companies.

– Here, the Copom (Central Bank Monetary Policy Committee) starts its meeting today, and tomorrow it should announce a new increase in the Selic rate. The average of market projections points to an increase of 0.50 percentage point, going to 13.75% per year.

– Also noteworthy is the release of industrial production, at 9:00 am, and the continuation of the corporate balance sheet season that continues with the release of results from Engie Brasil, Cielo, Copasa, Iguatemi and JSL.