Internacional surprises and agrees to hire ex-Barcelona defender, says journalist

Despite a bad start to the season, Internacional, under the command of Mano Menezes, has been recovering in the year, including being among the teams fighting for a spot in the Libertadores, something that at the beginning of the year, it didn’t seem like it would happen.

However, even so, the management of the gaucho team, in addition to Mano himself, know that, in order to keep the rhythm and get the direct classification for Libertadores, they will need to strengthen themselves even more, since teams like Flamengo, Corinthians and Atlético Mineiro have been closing important hires.

Inter agree with Igor Gomes

One of them, according to the journalist Júlia Vieiraof Football News, is that of defender Igor Gomes, only 21 years old and who in 2021 was promoted to the first team of Barcelona, ​​Spain .

According to the source, Igor arrives in Colorado permanently after a long stint at the Spanish club, who bought him in 2019, next to Coimbra, from Minas Gerais. . In Spain, Igor was part of Barça’s secondary teams, until he was promoted to the professional squad last year, where he had no space.