Invest in the most suitable Treasury Direct this Copom week and take advantage of fixed income – Money Times

O Direct Treasure is the gateway for many investors tired of savings accounts and those who want protect part of the wallet from up and down Brazilian stock exchange.

With the meeting of Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) on August 2nd and 3rd to define the new level of Selic rate — which should reach 13.75% per year —, the fixed income becomes even more interesting for investors.

Lend money to the Brazilian government and receive it back with interest is what the investor finds at Tesouro Direto.

But among the three types of existing indexers (post-fixed, prefixed and inflation), which is the most recommended to invest now? What maturity term of the bond would be most appropriate?

end of cycle

Anyone who follows the prices and rates of securities offered on Treasury Direct on a daily basis must have noticed that fixed-rate securities (the most volatile in fixed income) exhibited rates above 13% per annum on all maturities recently.

Nonetheless, at the beginning of august all fixed rate offers rates below 13% per yearwith a large part of the market betting that Brazil arrived in August at the end of the cycle of high interest rates.

Evidence of this was the most recent Focus bulletinreleased by the Central Bank this Monday (1st), evidencing that the Selic rate will end 2022 at 13.75% per year.

For 2023, the forecast was raised from 10.75% to 11%, while for 2024 and 2025, the forecasts for the basic interest were also maintained at 8% and 7.50%, respectively.

This means that the premium offered by fixed rate bonds tends to fall from now onwhile interest rates are stagnant before starting to fall over the course of the following year.

Protect yourself from inflation

Although, post-fixed bonds, known as Selic Treasurebecome more attractive with one more interest rate hike and have daily liquidity, the Santander prefers inflation-linked government bonds (IPCA+ Treasury).

The IPCA+ Treasury is a hybrid title. A part of its profitability is locked in (as with fixed-rate bonds). Such bonds guarantee yields above inflation, paying interest above IPCAbeing the post-fixed part.

In the case, the Santander recommends the purchase of the IPCA+ Treasury with maturity in 2026.

“The investor will have the income of compound interestthat is, the monthly return is automatically reinvested, being indicated for the investor who wants to make medium and long-term savings, including for retirement“, explains Ricardo Perett, individual strategist at the bank.

From a tax point of view, the IPCA+ Treasury is more efficient than your other form of bond that pays semiannual interest.

Santander maintains its recommendation for allocation to the Treasury IPCA+ 2026, which has a relatively shorter duration on the Tesouro Direto platform, bringing a more positive asymmetry between risk and return.

Interest in the US and Selic in Brazil

Perett warns that the volatility of global markets remains on the radarespecially with the increase in interest rates in the United States. The signs of Federal Reserve (Fed) also price fixed income here in Brazil.

The prevailing bet throughout July was that the Fed would raise the benchmark rate again by 0.75% (to the range between 2.25% and 2.5% per year), which ended up being confirmed on the last day 27.

The US central bank will have to take into account the inflation and employment indicators released ahead (and the discussions at the symposium in Jackson Holeorganized by the Kansas Regional Fed) to then define the next step.

Santander estimates that the rate at which interest rates will rise in the US will be 0.50% per meeting until the basic interest rate there reaches 4.5% in September 2023.

Here in Brazil, the bank expects the Selic rate to drop to 14.25% per year in 2022with an additional increase of 0.5% at the Copom meeting to be held in September, maintaining this interest rate level until June of next year.

By 2025, the Selic rate should gradually decline to 7% per year.

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute investment advice..