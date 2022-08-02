iPhone 14: Samsung OLED screens will be of different technologies for the series

Competitors at the moment of truth, brands also know how to collaborate with each other across different divisions, especially when it comes to obtaining technologies for the production of their devices. Now, in this scenario where, in addition to features, prices are increasingly alarming, market experts are suggesting that Samsung Display should not use high-end OLED screens on Apple’s iPhone 14. The South Korean is one of the main suppliers of this component for the American giant. According to a report by The Elec, the company will help Apple reduce the production costs of the iPhone 14 OLED by applying materials of different quality to different models of the iPhone 14. Samsung Display will supply OLED panels for the four iPhone 14 models, but OLED technology won’t be exactly the same in every respect.





According to industry watchers cited by The Elec, Samsung will use lower quality materials from the previous generation OLED in lower-tier iPhone 14 models, reserving its more advanced materials for the higher-tier iPhone 14 variant. To use technical terminology, Samsung Display will supply Apple with OLED panels developed using its so-called M11 and M12 material sets. Panels based on the M11 set have an LTPS backplane and will be used by iPhone 14 models with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screens.

















