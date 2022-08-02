Isis Valverde announces departure from Globo after 17 years at the station

Actress Isis Valverde, 35, announced earlier this afternoon that she was leaving TV Globo after 17 years of exclusive work at the station. The announcement was made through an open letter to the public and its followers.

“I never thought I would be ready for this ‘open letter’. But life goes on and with it new paths open and we move forward”, she introduced on Instagram.

She is currently living in Los Angeles, United States, as stated in the biography of her profile on the social network.

In the open letter in which Isis marked the profile of TV Globo, she fondly recalled the years of work: “That place hidden in the midst of giant rocks, magic, trees and waterfalls, turned into a house, a family, a school for me. A place where I grew up in safety”.

“In that house I made friends, built affections and reaped good fruits. It was seventeen years with you, years of perfecting and maturing my art, which still has a long way to go. Today, I only have words to thank you”, said Isis .

Finally, she stated that this is not a goodbye for the network: “This text is not a goodbye but a ‘see you soon’, the doors will always be open to new stories. This was just a chapter of our journey. next! Gratitude! Ass: Your girl, Isis”.

It was at Globo that Isis debuted in “Sinhá Moça” (2006) and went through soap operas such as “Caminhos das Índias” (2009) and “Ti Ti Ti” (2010). In 2012, with “Avenida Brasil”, she gained prominence playing Suelen, which won her several awards.

Since then, she has starred in the miniseries “O Canto da Sereia” (2013), made the soap operas “Boogie Oogie” (2014), “A Força do Querer” (2017) and finally “Amor de Mãe” (2019-2021).