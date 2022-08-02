Isis Valverde ends fixed contract with Rede Globo after 17 years

Isis Valverde as the character Betina for Rede Globo’s soap opera ‘Amor de Mãe’. The actress announced her departure from the network after 17 years. Photo: Globo/Camilla Maia

Isis Valverde is yet another artist to end her fixed contract with Rede Globo. This Monday, the 1st, the actress published a text by broadcaster farewellstating that the separation “is not a goodbye, but a ‘see you soon'”.

She was with the company for 17 years, winning prominent roles and participation in successful soap operas, such as Way of the Indies, Brazil Avenue, The Force of Will and Mother’s love.

“I never thought I would be ready for this ‘open letter’. But life goes on and with it new paths open and we move forward. That place hidden amidst giant rocks, magic, trees and waterfalls, turned into a house, a family, a school for me,” wrote Isis.

“A place where I grew up in safety. In that house I made friends, built affections and reaped good fruits. It was seventeen years with you, years of perfecting and maturing my art, which still has a long way to go. words to thank you”, he added.

According to the actress, the doors will remain open for new stories: “This was just a chapter of our journey. May the next ones come.”

*Intern under the supervision of Charlise Morais