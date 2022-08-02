‘It got worse’, says mother of family released from prison after 17 years

The mother of the family, released from a private prison after 17 years in Rio de Janeiro, said in an interview with Fantástico that the situation of abuse “was getting worse” over time. Her children, aged 19 and 22, rescued with her, hadn’t seen the sun for a long time.

To TV Globo, the woman detailed the mistreatment practiced by Luiz Antônio Santos Silva, 49. “I was without food, without water and being beaten. My children were tied up and beaten with a string. And he would hang us too. he was aggressive. But over the years, it got worse. I called, shouted, but the neighbors said they couldn’t hear. Nobody could hear”.

In a statement obtained by the station, one of the police officers reported that the children “appeared to have psychological and/or psychiatric problems”. In addition, the city of Rio de Janeiro claimed that both “only move on someone’s lap”.

The woman stated that she had been the man’s partner for 23 years and was prevented from leaving the house, while the children were prevented from going to school. For trying to separate, she says she heard threats from him: “You have to stay with me until the end. If you leave, you’ll only leave here dead.”

understand the case

On Thursday (28), a woman and her two children were rescued by military police in Guaratiba, Rio de Janeiro. They live almost two decades in false imprisonment. The mother reported that she had not seen sunlight for 17 years. Santos Silva, her husband, who is also the father of the two young men, was arrested at the scene.

According to the PM, they were in a property without conditions worthy of housing, on a floor that was made of cement, there was no running water, the mattresses were dirty and no sheets. The children were found tied up and, due to their serious health, they appeared to be between 10 and 12 years old, according to PM William, responsible for the rescue.

Also according to the captain of the PM, the young people did not speak and the woman even reported discomfort with the sunlight, after being kept in private prison for so long. The children did not speak. I don’t know if because of the situation they were subjected to, if they didn’t develop, or if they were born with a disability. The woman was the one who told us that she had been in that situation for 17 years and neighbors confirmed that she was never seen on the street.

According to the military, the man arrested at the scene reported that he was a worker and claimed that his children had psychological problems and therefore needed to be tied up.

Santos Silva had his temporary detention converted into preventive detention and was booked in flagrante delicto for the crimes of torture, false imprisonment and ill-treatment. Informally, he claimed that he wanted to protect his children because they were disabled.

The Alkindar Soares Pereira Filho family clinic reported that it notified the suspected abuse in 2020 to the region’s Guardianship Council. The Guardianship Council said that it has been following the case for two years and that the Public Ministry and the police were called, but nothing had been done until last week.

The MP said that he became aware of the facts in March 2020 and “had taken all the relevant measures, especially regarding the news of the facts to the 27th Battalion of the Military Police and the Civil Police, even generating a record of occurrence with a view to the cessation of the incident.” of the practice of the crime of false imprisonment” and that “there was no further information in the sense that the violence had not been stopped, which is why the subsequent action of the Guardianship Council and the protection network is being investigated”.