“It was little”, says Vivi Fernandez about the R$ 1 million fee for porn

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on “It was little”, says Vivi Fernandez about the R$ 1 million fee for porn 2 Views

Vivi Fernandez recalled with displeasure the fee she earned to star in four porn films. In the early 2000s, she earned R$1 million for her participation in the feature films.

“Without any hypocrisy, I think it was little. It is a work that is eternalized, so I end up thinking that it was little due to the projection [que tomou]. It’s still a hell of a topic,” he told Mauricio Meirelles in an interview on the Foi Mau program, which airs this Monday (8/1), at 11:30 pm, on Rede TV!.

Geisy Arruda and Vivi Fernandez Photo: Instagram/Play

Geisy Arruda and Vivi Fernandez posed together Photo: Instagram/Play

Vivi Fernandez, actress and modelReproduction / Instagram

Geisy Arruda and Vivi Fernandez kiss during rehearsalReproduction / Instagram

Geisy Arruda next to Vivi Fernandez, during erotic rehearsalReproduction / Instagram

Vivi Fernandez is 42 years oldReproduction / Instagram

The beauty is a former porn actressReproduction / Instagram

But she doesn’t think about making adult films again.Reproduction / Instagram

In the chat, she also recalled how she got into the erotic film industry. “O [Alexandre] Frota took my magazine and took it to the producer. The next day they called me: ‘We are very interested in you’.”

Vivi, now 44, is a user of platforms like OnlyFans. She highlighted that the sale of adult content earns a lot, especially when she appears with other people who offer the service. “I’ve already managed to make R$500,000,” she revealed.

