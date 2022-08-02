“It’s not goodbye, it’s see you soon”

posted on 01/08/2022 16:18 / updated on 01/08/2022 16:18



(credit: Ivan Erick/Disclosure)

The actress Isis Valverde used social networks, this Monday (1º/8), to say that she is no longer part of the staff of TV Globo.

In a post on Instagram, Isis Valverde shared a series of photos at work at the station with a caption where she says goodbye, stating that life took her to new paths, but that it was not goodbye.

“I never thought I would be ready for this ‘open letter’. But life goes on and with it new paths open and we move forward! That place hidden amidst giant rocks, magic, trees and waterfalls, turned into a house, a family , a school for me. A place where I grew up in safety! In that house I made friends, built affections and reaped good fruits”, he began.





“It’s been seventeen years with you, years of perfecting and maturing my art, which still has a long way to go. Today, I only have words to thank you! But this text is not a goodbye but a ‘see you soon’ , the doors will always be open to new stories. This was just a chapter of our journey. May the next ones come! Gratitude! Ass: Your girl. Isis”, concluded the actress.





Isis Valverde’s last job at the station was as a judge for the The Masked Singer Brasilin episodes aired in March 2022.