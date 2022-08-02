Jade Picon vents after losing five kilos: “You must have noticed”

This Monday afternoon (01), Jade Picon used her Instagram to answer some questions from her followers and talked about her new physique. According to the influencer, she ended up losing five pounds after being eliminated from the ‘Big Brother Brazil 22’ and revealed how he managed to maintain the routine.

“You must have noticed that since I left the house I lost five kilos. I didn’t change anything. I just got back to my routine, which is to eat healthier, hold on to sweets and train a lot. I was out of routine for two months. It was a totally different routine from my sleep, training, food routine… I would arrive at parties, start with the sweets and then go to the savory and return to the sweets. It was crazy,” she said.

Then Jade stated that she has never had plastic surgery. “I have never had any plastic surgery. I’m even terrified of needles and hospitals. I’ve already been admitted to the ICU with a thing on my neck. I don’t even like to talk”, explained the influencer.

Did you abandon your career? Jade Picon gives up on YouTube and vents on the web

After becoming very well known on the internet by recording videos of her daily life, Jade Picon talked to her followers and revealed that she will leave the production of content on YouTube to fully dedicate herself to her new acting career. It is worth remembering that influencer is confirmed in the cast of Crossingon Globe.

During a live on her Instagram profile, Jade said that her old profession made her closer to her fans, but she needs to change some things in her life. “It’s different from Instagram that brings you closer, but not as much as YouTube. You feel closer”, vented the ex-BBB.

“A lot of people met me on YouTube. I joined YouTube early, I was 14 years old and I recorded everything myself. I really like producing for YouTube, because it’s content that brings you closer to people. Video, chatting, doing a Jade Responde, doing a Segui o Baile, brings you closer”, concluded the actress, citing old pictures from her channel.

