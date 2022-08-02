João Paulo Diniz supported CT, athletes and confederation tickets

In a country where the Olympic sport is financed almost exclusively by the public coffers and by donations that can be deducted from the tax due, João Paulo Diniz was an exception. Even after he stopped having a big brand to exhibit in advertising contracts after the sale of Grupo Pão de Açúcar by his family, the businessman and triathlete, who died yesterday, remained one of the biggest sponsors of the sport in Brazil.

Gabrielle Lemes, 20, bronze medalist at the last South American Triathlon Championship, is an example. Graduated at the Triathlon School, a project largely funded by Diniz, she had, since 2017, her career financed by the businessman. “Thank you, João, for being one of my biggest supporters, encouragers, for always believing in my potential and in me”, she posted on Instagram, lamenting the sudden death of the patron she had met in the middle of last week.

It was through triathlon, which he practiced as an amateur athlete, that Diniz entered the Olympic sport, at the end of the last century, when Pão de Açúcar financed a Brazilian team of the modality, which would make its debut in the Olympic Games program in Sydney-2000. One of those sponsored was Juraci Moreira, who went to three Olympics, always with the support of the Diniz family.

Retired, Jura, as he is known, created the Escolinha, which currently has 12 centers and was supported by João Paulo. The entrepreneur contributed with resources and helping to raise funds. “At the beginning of the year, he told me: ‘Get ready, that soon we will have 40 nuclei of the Escolinha in Brazil’, and I said: ‘I’m glad you look like me to replace me on visits with the children,'” wrote Jura. on Instagram.

In fact, the two looked a lot alike, as is clear from the photos they took the day before João Paulo’s death. The two competed together and won, after three hours and 49 minutes, the Aquaman, an amateur competition that mixes rowing and swimming in open water and which was held in Paraty (RJ) the day before the businessman’s death. “Getting to your age with this zest became my goal, huh”, wrote Jura, not imagining the tragedy that would take the “friend, half-brother and half-father”.

Businessman João Paulo Diniz (left) and triathlete Juraci Moreira during the Aquaman contest, in Paraty (RJ) Image: Playback/Instagram

unconditional support

In the same week that he received an athlete sponsored by him and was champion in the waters, Diniz participated in the launch of the Siga Latin America organization, a partnership between the global coalition for integrity in sport SIGA and the Brazilian Pacto Pelo Esporte, which aims to restore the reputation of the sports sector and regain its credibility.

João Paulo was, after all, a strong supporter of this objective. Every year, Instituto Península, the social arm of the Diniz family, transfers R$ 350,000 as an “unconditional donation”, without any counterpart, to the NGO Atletas pelo Brasil, which leads discussions on pro-Sports agendas in Congress. When the entity got the approval of the revolutionary articles 18 and 18-A of the Pelé Law —which limited reelections and gave athletes the right to vote—, the businessman himself went to Brasília with the athletes and acted both publicly and behind the scenes.

In the triathlon, it was João Paulo who paid, monthly, the bills of an old debt of CBTri with the then Ministry of Tourism, due to an irregularity in the rendering of accounts of an agreement made in 2006. For years, the entity was unable to receive public resources, since it did not have its own resources to eliminate the pending issue. The solution came in 2020, when João Paulo offered to pay the debt in installments.

“He believed, invested, supported, paid debts, banked athletes and the results are showing. There are not enough tributes to portray what sport means to you. We still had many projects ahead, including the Olympic triathlon medal, and we will you, because you deserve it”, wrote Marco La Porta, vice president of COB and former president of CBTri.

World vision

When Brazil claimed the right to host the 2016 Olympic Games, João Paulo was one of the great names of the Brazilian GDP who directly supported the campaign, believing that the event could have a large participation of the business sector. The model defended by them, however, contrasted with the one defended by Governor Sérgio Cabral Filho, which resulted in an Olympics supported mainly by the public coffers.

From the organization of the Games, João Paulo began to focus on the preparation of athletes for Rio-2016. In 2011, an entity led by him and Roberto Klabin, and formed by several businessmen, brought artistic gymnastics coach Oleg Ostapenko back to Brazil to train Jade Barbosa and Daniele Hypolito at Cegin, in Curitiba.

Oleg Ostapenko (center), is presented by the Live Wright movement, by businessman João Paulo Diniz Image: Gustavo Franceschini/UOL

For two years, the Livewright Movement raised funds from large companies via the Sports Incentive Law and financed not only Cegin’s main team in Curitiba, whose gymnasium was renovated with sponsorship mediated by him, but also training centers spread throughout the interior of Paraná.

In the same period, Livewright funded a professional track cycling team, one of the most incipient Olympic sports in Brazil, which trained in Rio. But the project ended when the old velodrome built for the Pan was dismantled and the CBC did not make the group’s athletes a permanent selection for them to train in Europe.

Dissatisfied with the performance of some sport administration entities, João Paulo began to focus his efforts on improving the sport business environment in Brazil and on his most successful project, the NAR, Núcleo de Alto Rendimento, which is located in a municipal club of São Paulo, in the Santo Amaro neighborhood.

High Performance Center of São Paulo Image: Fabio Arantes/ Secom/ PMSP

The City Hall ceded the area and Instituto Península built an athletics track, a soccer field and a shed that has a first-class gym, fighting areas and an indoor athletics track. It is there that the Brazilian rugby teams and some of the main names in Olympic and Paralympic athletics train, on an ongoing basis, many of whom do not have a club or train with coaches who are not contracted by these clubs.

“Always looking for better governance, João Paulo was one of the founders of the LiveWright Movement. Along with Lide, he helped change the Pelé Law and the approval of the Sports Incentive Law. his credibility and ability to mobilize, brought together athletes and businessmen in the formation of the Pact for Sport. Always attentive, he never stopped fighting for a more developed and fair sport in Brazil. We lost one of the greatest business leaders in the sport. And I lost a great friend”, paid tribute to sailor Lars Grael.