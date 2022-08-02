John Textor blames translator and says he did not regret any reinforcements at Botafogo: ‘I defend every player I hired’

John Textor took to Twitter to make a brief explanation about the interview he gave to “L’Équipe” and which generated great repercussion in the fans of the Botafogo this Monday (1/8). The American businessman blamed the automatic translator for the misunderstanding and said he defends all athletes who were hired.

“The translation from English to French into Portuguese leads to a false headline. “John Textor says he has already spent twice as much as he asked for at Botafogo and admits: ‘I hired players I shouldn’t have’“. The Truth: I Defend Every Player I Signed #GoogleTranslateSucks“, wrote the businessman, in English.

In the interview with the French newspaper about the process of acquiring the Lyon, Textor said he was more involved in Botafogo than with Crystal Palace or what will be in the French club, due to the needs that Glorioso had.

– At Botafogo, I have already spent twice what was asked of me. When you start making decisions for a team, if you see that 10 or 20 million you can go higher, you fall in love with the process and spend more than you planned. This went viral in Brazil and I’m spending a lot more said Textor, in a good-natured tone.