José Loreto has video taking the sausage of an exposed actor

Actor is seen backstage at Globo with friends

Jose Loreto He is considered one of the biggest names in dramaturgy. Currently, he is shining in the role of Tadeu in “Pantanal”, by Globo. On social media, he draws even more attention by showing the backstage of the plot.

Last Monday, 01, the actor opened up a meeting with Juliano Cazarre, Alcides, Guito and Gabriel Saterthe Trinity.

In the video, the artists are in a small room at the carioca station while they play guitar and sing.

However, one moment stood out. With good humor, José Loreto did not stop playing with Juliano Cazarré.

That’s because, the actor stole one of the sausages from his colleague from Globo in the face and still filmed everything.

in the images, José Loreto sits next to Juliana Cazarré, opens the lunch box with the sausages, takes it in his hands and still eats it with gusto. “Arcidis sausage”he joked.

In the sequence, the famous showed the friends singing while chewing the food. “Sausage of respect”, he admitted.

ACTOR MAINTAINS GREAT RELATIONSHIP WITH PANTANAL CAST

In addition to shining with his character in “Pantanal”, José Loreto took the plot link to real life.

That’s because, his brothers in the Globo soap opera, played by Irandhir Santos and Jesuíta Barbosa, became great friends.

On social media, the actor makes a point of exposing the bond between them and always declares his love.

Recently, José Loreto appeared alongside Irandhir Santos and Jesuíta Barbosa on the backstage of “Pantanal”.

TAKE CARE

In the caption, the artist assumed: “I have a love for these brothers of mine that doesn’t fit in my pawn chest. Gratitude, José Jesuíta and Irandhir Santos”.

In the sequence, the actor assumed the affection he feels when talking about the music of the movie Toy Story and even made a joke with the Velho do Rio, from “Pantanal”.

“You’ve got a friend in me [‘você tem um amigo em mim’, em inglês]”, said José Loreto, who continued:

“To the Old Man from Rio: now, yes, the family is complete”concluded the famous from Globo in his caption.