Jove is enchanted by Miriam and tries to forget Juma in Pantanal

The famous “back and forth” is a constant in the world of couples, but there comes a time when the situation is no longer normal and starts to be considered a tortuous problem. After several rounds of near-sadistic twists in wetland, Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will try to forget the love he feels for Juma (Alanis Guillen) and will be delighted by Miriam (Liza Del Dala).

Just by the title of her profession, the new character of Pantanal already shows her potential to hook the heart of the cattle prince. The agroecologist comes at a troubled moment in Jove’s life, who is trying to get away from the sadness over Juma’s escape while at the same time sinking into work so she doesn’t freak out for good.

Disgusted by Juma’s escape, Jove sinks into his work in Pantanal. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Miriam has a specialty that fits perfectly with Jove’s interests: sustainability. The theme is commonplace in the nine o’clock soap opera, but the son of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) seemed to be the only one to demonstrate his desire to profit without causing excessive damage to nature, besides, of course, Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado), main promoter of the ex-playboy’s ideas for the development of the region.

Jove and Miriam will meet in Santa Catarina during the boy’s business trip. Charming and intelligent, she will mess with Jove’s head, but he won’t be able to give himself entirely to the new suitor, as he can’t let go of his feelings for Juma.