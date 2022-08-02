Juliana Bonde puts on jaguar ears and leaves her cleavage as open as possible: “Felina”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/WHAfYm0H6bw/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/WHAfYm0H6bw/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/WHAfYm0H6bw/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/WHAfYm0H6bw” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Jaguar is on! Juliana Caetano, lead singer of Bonde do Forró and digital influencer, left fans excited this Monday afternoon (01). The reason? The muse wore a leopard ear and showed off an all-matching look.

“Look, I doubt anyone gets this right here. What is it, what is it: is a man above the knee, is he tough and rocks? If you know the answer, send me here in direct. And it’s not an ugly thing, it’s a beautiful thing, so I doubt you’ll get it right”, said the singer, wearing a bow with jaguar ears.

“A day without Juliana Bonde saying ‘hi love’ is simply a wasted day”, joked a fan in the comments field. “This Juliana has the face of the love of my life…”, fired another.

Juliana Caetano’s mother sees one of the muse’s videos on Instagram and reacts

During an interview given to UOL, Juliana Caetano was asked if her mother has ever seen any more ‘adult’ content from the singer on social networks and, of course, the digital influencer sent the real thing!

“Look, she asks me to stop every day. She dislikes. She thinks it’s ugly. But, guys… look at my side, I’m building my house. I have to finish building my house. Then I make these videos”, said Juliana Caetano.

About being ashamed of their content, the singer of ‘Bonde do Forró’ said: “Look, to tell you the truth, I’m ashamed of these videos. A lot of people say: ‘Aren’t you ashamed?’ I have a lot of shame! But the boys say: ‘wow, that’s beautiful… I don’t know what’, and then…”.

