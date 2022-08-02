Juliana Caetano’s dancer makes a bold statement at the Bonde do Forr show – Famosos



During one of the shows Tram do Forrthe singer Juliana Caetano decided to interact with his dancers and one of them ended up having a fun moment in front of the audience. on top of the stage, The young woman made a bold statement and drove the public wild.

Abusing the double feeling and referring to the song ‘No Cozinho No’, hit by the forr band, the dancer fired: ‘If you know how to eat, I can cook’said the young woman, whose name was not revealed.

in the sequence, Juliana Caetano joined in the joke and said: ‘Is anyone hungry here?’joked the famous, receiving some shouts from fans who watched the moment. ‘My cooks’wrote the artist when sharing the video on her social networks.

Juliana Caetano and the reality show ‘Cozinhando e Dando’

And speaking of cooking… Last year, Juliana Caetano launched ‘Cozinhando e Dando’, a reality show by Manso Bonde that was talked about on social media. In short, the Observatory of the Famous came to cover the program. Click here to see some news.

SEE MORE: Juliana Caetano takes a photo of her private parts duringshowofTram do Forr

