Justice acquits PMs who were arrested accused of executing two men with 30 shots inside a car in SP | Sao Paulo

Justice acquitted this Monday (1st) two military police officers who were preventively arrested accused of murdering two robbery suspects inside a stopped car, on June 9, 2021, in the South Zone of São Paulo. The case had repercussions at the time because a witness filmed the police action, at the intersection of Doutor Rubens Gomes Bueno and Castro Verde streets, in Santo Amaro, and posted the video on social media. (look above) .

During the trial, in the Criminal Forum of Barra Funda, West Zone of the capital, the majority of the jurors voted to exonerate the Sergeant André Chaves da Silva it’s the soldier Danilton Silveira da Silva of the charge of the crime of double homicide for clumsy motive and appeal that made it difficult for the victims to defend themselves.

The two Military Police (PM) agents were accused of shooting approximately 30 times at Felipe Barbosa da Silva, 23, and Vinicius Alves Procópio, 19. During the process, the PMs defended themselves against the murder charge, claiming that they shot in self-defense because the suspects were armed and shot at them, but Felipe and Vinicius’ shots did not come out.

With the acquittal, Judge Paulo Fernando Deroma De Mello, of the 3rd Jury Court, also determined the release of the defendants. André and Danilton were being held in the Military Police prison, Romão Gomes, in the North Zone of the city.

O g1 was unable to locate Danilton’s defense for comment until the last update of this report.

“In this jury we will seek to demonstrate to the jurors that the occurrence was legitimate. We will also bring bombastic elements that have not yet been aired in this process. I hope that true justice is done with the return of Sergeant André to his family”, he said before the popular jury the lawyer João Carlos Campanini, who defends André.

1 out of 2 PMs shoot inside car and kill two suspects: one in the front seat and one in the back. — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks PMs shoot inside a car and kill two suspects: one in the front seat and one in the back. — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks

Even before the trial, the Public Ministry (MP) had also denounced André and Danilton for the crime of procedural fraud, because they would have ‘planted’ two weapons at the crime scene to suggest that Felipe and Vinicius were armed. But at the time, Judge Letícia de Assis Bruning, also from the 3rd Jury Court, however, did not accept this accusation against the agents because she understood that there was no evidence of this in the process.

O corporal Jorge Baptista Silva Filho, who participated with André and Danilton in the PM’s approach that resulted in the suspects’ deaths, was also accused of murder and procedural fraud by the MP because he would have given “moral and material support” to the defendants. But the magistrate ruled that the complaint was unfounded.

With the indictment, Jorge was no longer accused of the crimes. He was the driver of the police car used in the approach. The cable had already been released by the court in September last year.

Video shows PMs shooting inside car after alleged police chase

According to PMs André and Danilton, Felipe and Vinicius stole objects from people who were in a Peugeot Griffe. Then they fled in a Chevrolet Onix, which stopped after hitting a Honda Fit and a lamp post.

The suspects were killed inside the Onyx. Their bodies had approximately 50 punctures. The two men killed by the officers had no previous criminal records. They appear as “pardos” in the case report:

Felipe did not have his profession informed by the police. He was in the driver’s seat and had 27 bullet holes. The police officers who fired said that Felipe had a 38 caliber revolver with a scratched-off number;

Vinicius was in the back seat and had 23 gunshot wounds. He was a student. Also according to the PMs, the boy tried to shoot with a 32-caliber revolver, but the weapon, which also had the adulterated numbering, would have failed.

Before approaching the suspects, two unidentified women who occupied the front seat of the Onyx reportedly got out of the vehicle and were no longer found by the PMs. Until the last update of this report, authorities had not confirmed who these women were and whether the vehicle had been stolen.

In their defenses, the military police claimed that they were chasing the stolen vehicle and were shot at by the two suspects during the approach. They claim to have fired in “self-defense”. None of the agents were shot or injured in the alleged exchange of fire.

In addition to the Civil Police, the Internal Affairs Department of the PM also investigates the case in the sphere of Military Justice.

2 of 2 Felipe Barbosa da Silva and Vinicius Alves Procópio were shot by military police, according to the Public Ministry of São Paulo — Photo: Reproduction/Personal archive Felipe Barbosa da Silva and Vinicius Alves Procópio were shot by military police, according to the Public Ministry of São Paulo — Photo: Reproduction/Personal archive

Vinícius’ mother said she was surprised that he was involved in an occurrence. “He was never one to do that kind of thing. For me it was a really, really big surprise,” said the woman.

Felipe’s widow said that her husband made a goodbye call while he was being chased by the police. “My husband called me saying that the police were going to kill him and he hung up the phone in despair. I just heard the shots,” she said.

3 of 2 Facade of the Military Police Internal Affairs — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Facade of the Military Police Internal Affairs — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

According to the Military Police, the men had committed a robbery, stealing belongings from a car, and were fleeing in the vehicle in which they were killed.

The corporation also informed that it does not condone behavior deviations and remains diligent in relation to reports or indications of transgressions or crimes committed by its agents.

4 of 2 Lawyer Ariel de Castro Alves, member of the State Council for Human Rights — Photo: Roney Domingos/G1 Lawyer Ariel de Castro Alves, member of the State Council for Human Rights — Photo: Roney Domingos/G1

This week, lawyer Ariel de Castro Alves, president of Grupo Tortura Não Mais, which has been following the case since the beginning, said that the images show that the police officers’ version that the accused did not surrender does not hold up.

“This acquittal is shameful. It was a real shooting carried out by the PMs. The competence of the popular jury to judge these cases needs to be urgently reviewed. condemn them,” Ariel said. “Or they act and judge according to the ‘common sense’ that ‘a good criminal is a dead criminal’. And this becomes a license for the police to kill. laws in force and not go out killing like sadistic murderers, shooting suspects of crime, as apparently happened in this case.”