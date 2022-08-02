‘Justice has been done’, says Biden on al-Zawahiri’s death | World

This Monday (1st), US President Joe Biden confirmed the death of Ayman al-Zawahiri, leader and one of the founders of Al-Qaeda. The United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) carried out the military operation in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Saturday (30).

One of those responsible for coordinating the September 11, 2001 attacks in the US, the Egyptian succeeded Osama bin Laden as leader of Al-Qaeda, after the former leader of the organization was killed by US soldiers in Pakistan in 2011.

“For decades [al-Zawahiri] was a mentor against the Americans,” Biden said in a live statement.[Ele deixou uma] trail of murders and violence against US citizens.”

Biden said the CIA located al-Zawahiri’s whereabouts in January of this year and that a week ago it gave final authorization for the attack. The mission, however, was planned so that other people would not be hit. “No family member [de Al-Zawahiri] was wounded,” the US president said.

The American also stressed that anti-terrorism actions will continue as long as necessary and that the country will “never give up” in the fight against the problem.

“Tonight, we make it clear once again that no matter how long it takes, no matter where you hide, if you are a threat to our people, the US will find you and kill you,” Biden said.

In a statement, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed that there was an attack on Saturday and criticized the operation, which he called a violation of “international principles”.

Al-Zawahiri was a physician and surgeon by training and is credited with shaping al-Qaida’s ideological, tactical and organizational skills. He is regarded as the leader and creator of the first suicide bombings and independent cells, which became a hallmark of the network.

The Egyptian is suspected of having planned the attack on the US ship USS Cole in 2000. A suicide attack blew up the vessel, which was docked in Yemen, killing 17 sailors. Two years earlier, in 1998, Al-Zawahiri was accused by the US of having participated in bomb attacks on US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, which left 224 dead.

