Justice revokes decision that forced Vasco to open contracts with 777 | vasco

Vasco achieved, on the night of this Monday, an important victory in Justice. The club managed to overturn the injunction that forced it to open contracts with the 777. The decision is by Judge Luiz Roldão de Freitas Gomes Filho, of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro.

Last Wednesday, the Court accepted the request of five Meritorious members of Vasco and forced the club to open contracts with 777 Partners within 48 hours, after the subpoena. The club appealed and managed to reverse the result.

This Monday, judge Luiz Roldão de Freitas Gomes Filho revoked his previous decision. He cited “respect for the confidentiality attributed, by law and by the contract itself, to the legal transactions entered into between Vasco and 777 Partners”. He also cites the approval of the agreement with the American group by a large majority of the Deliberative Council last week.

1 of 3 President of Vasco, Jorge Salgado, with Josh Wander, from 777 — Photo: Rafael Ribeiro / Vasco President of Vasco, Jorge Salgado, with Josh Wander, from 777 — Photo: Rafael Ribeiro / Vasco

– The existence of this determining element, admitted in the case file by both parties, authorizes, by itself, the immediate reconsideration of the decision granting active suspensive effect… as well as the fact that the members of the Deliberative Council, of which the applicants are members, were aware and approved at the AGE of 07/27/2022, almost unanimously (only one vote against), the opinions issued by Organs administrative bodies of the club regarding the constitution of Vasco da Gama Sociedade Anônima de Futebol, within the limits established by law and the contract – says part of the decision.

With Monday’s decision, Vasco is free to proceed with the process of selling 70% of SAF to 777 Partners. Next Sunday, at the General Assembly, the partners will vote on the agreement. If approved, the American group will immediately take charge of football.

