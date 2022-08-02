Keeping an eye on: David Luiz comments on a photo of Oscar and cheers up Flamengo fans – Flamengo – News and Flamengo game

30-year-old midfielder negotiates with Shanghai (CHN) a release to play for Fla

The telenovela involving Oscar still gives cloth for manga. After a photo of the Brazilian wearing the Flamengo shirt leaked on the internet, David Luiz, former teammate of the midfielder at Chelsea (ING) and the Brazilian National Team, didn’t need much to stir the red and blacks. The defender commented on the photo of his compatriot with eye emojis, in a joking tone, as if he ‘has an eye’ on the athlete.

SEE DAVID LUIZ’S COMMENT:

👀 | David Luiz commented on the Oscar photo, huh?! #columnadofla pic.twitter.com/yojfsJPqJA — Leonardo José (@LeoJoseReporter) August 1, 2022

Still in negotiations, Flamengo continues in search of Oscar. The 30-year-old midfielder has a contract with Shanghai Port (CHN) until the end of 2023. Given that his wife is pregnant and wants to have a child in Brazil, the player asked for and obtained a release from the Chinese club to accompany the wife. The athlete even wants to play on Brazilian soil until, at least, the end of 2022. However, the Asian team toughens negotiations for a contractual release.

To play for Flamengo, Oscar agrees to drastically lower his salary, as in China he earns around R$10 million a month. At Mais Querido, however, maturities would be close to R$ 1.5 million. It is precisely this desire to return to Brazil that the athlete’s staff extols in negotiations with the Chinese. However, Shanghai play hard.

In contact with journalist Mauro Cezar Pereira, Oscar’s manager denies that the player is close to closing with Mais Querido: “It is not closed, there is no release. If possible, he’ll go to Flamengo, but it’s difficult. They are afraid of injury. Oscar gave up the money, salary is the lowest. I am not optimistic”said Giuliano Bertolucci.

The biggest fear of the Chinese team in releasing Oscar is a possible injury to the midfielder playing for Flamengo. As Shanghai treats the Brazilian as an idol, losing the player at the beginning of 2023 due to an injury at another club is not in the plans. On the other hand, Rubro-Negro insists on having the 30-year-old midfielder.