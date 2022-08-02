Ketlen Vieira asks for title fight against Amanda Nunes in Brazil – 08/01/2022

Last Saturday (30), with a memorable performance, Amanda Nunes defeated Julianna Peña in the main event of UFC 277, took revenge for the setback suffered in December last year and regained the organization’s bantamweight belt (61 kg). And it didn’t take long for the ‘Leonee’ to be challenged by a new potential adversary.

Through his social networks (see below or click here), Ketlen Vieira – number two in the UFC up to 61 kg division ranking – congratulated his compatriot for winning back the title, but made it clear that he intends to meet her in the Octagon soon, in pursuit of the bantamweight belt. The Amazon native, who comes from victories over former champions Miesha Tate and Holly Holm, also suggested the possibility of the confrontation being held in Brazilian territory.

“Congratulations Amanda! You had a great fight on Saturday and showed that you’re in good shape! Congratulations on getting your belt back! I don’t think you have any other option but to fight me, and be ready for it because I have prepared to do that! And who knows, if we do it as a main event here in Brazil? Good luck and see you soon,” Ketlen wrote.

With the return of Amanda Nunes to the top of the roosters division, .Ketlen Vieira becomes the favorite for the position of next challenger to the belt of the category. Two factors can put off the dream of the Amazonian to compete for the title: the fact that ‘Leoa’ is also the featherweight sovereign (66 kg), which can make her go up to defend her belt in the next fight, and a possible trilogy between the Bahian and Valentina Shevchenko, flyweight queen (57 kg)