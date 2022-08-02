know the result of the DNA test involving Gusttavo Lima

Forgive us mouse, but this is ours: the LeoDias column got exclusive access to the result of the paternity test involving Gusttavo Lima and Eloá Soares. In February this year, the pharmaceutical company claimed to have become pregnant with the sertanejo, at age 16; At the time, he was 15.

According to the document, Gustavo Lima no is the father of the daughter of Eloá Soares. As soon as the result was made available, the report asked the singer’s lawyer to comment on the report, and was unsuccessful. Sources in this column, however, had access to the long-awaited answer. According to the investigation, the blood samples collected underwent two analyses, performed by different teams, so that there was proof and retest of the exam, which was negative.

Thus, the Ambassador is not the teenager’s biological father, as he himself had already pointed out in February. At the time, Eloá stated that she and Gusttavo met in Franca, in the interior of São Paulo, at a music school. The meeting of the two would have taken place in September 2004, when the pharmacist was 16 years old – and the countryman, 15.

The pharmacist’s report was refuted by the singer and his team, since the rumors began. “In 2004 (the date on which the first meeting would have taken place), the singer Gusttavo Lima was 15 years old and lived with his parents and brother in a small rural community in the interior of Minas Gerais. At the time, even for lack of financial resources, the artist did not even know any city in the interior of São Paulo. Therefore, the story raised is not valid”, wrote, in a note, the Ambassador’s office.

