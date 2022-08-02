Konecta Brasil opens 7,000 job opportunities

Konecta Brasil has 7,000 vacancies, with several positions in cities in the states of São Paulo and Ceará. See how to sign up!

Good news for anyone looking for a job. Konecta Brasil has almost 7 thousand vacancies available. The positions are aimed at professionals who want an opportunity to enter the job market.

Today, Konecta Brasil operates as a multinational outsourcing and offshoring consultancy, one of the best known in the market. So, to learn more and see how to apply, check out below.

7 thousand vacancies: see how to participate in the selection process

In this way, the company has job vacancies for workers of all levels of education. That is, incomplete, complete and higher average. In addition, opportunities are to work in areas such as sales, operations, general services and many others.

Thus, among the positions open at the moment, are telemarketer; Inbound Marketing operator; recruitment and selection analyst; active telemarketer; call center supervisor; IT support analyst; apprentice; cashier; seller; improvement analyst; quality Analyst; motoboy; stockist; between others.

Finally, the vacancies are to work in cities spread across the states of São Paulo and Ceará. In addition to the competitive salary, the company says it offers benefits such as meal vouchers, transportation vouchers, medical assistance, dental assistance, life insurance, among others. To apply for one of the vacancies, simply access the InfoJobs website. Good luck!

