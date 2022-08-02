Laís Caldas pins Maíra Cardi after undergoing cosmetic surgery

Former BBB Laís Caldas, 30, underwent some cosmetic eye surgeries a week ago. On social media, the doctor appeared in a video, with a swollen face and bandages, and reassured fans.

Laís decided to do the procedures to remove wrinkles and sagging from the region. She underwent upper blepharoplasty, which removes excess skin from the eyelids, eyebrow ptosis correction and CO2 laser on the entire face.

“The wrinkles and sagging under my eyes bothered me a lot, and the excess skin on the upper right eyelid too,” she said,

The influencer still recalled when she was confined to “BBB 22” (TV Globo), and was criticized for her appearance. In her outburst, she took the opportunity to snipe Maíra Cardi, Arthur Aguiar’s wife, who referred to Laís as “the one with the droopy eye and dead fish”.

“It wasn’t the ‘droopy eye’, ‘dead fish eye’, as some people used while I was inside the BBB. That’s not the correct term, it’s a bullying that people practice with those who have ptosis. surgery because of that. I took advantage of what I was going to do and did everything”, he said.

“For the haters and this famous person who doesn’t remember my name, now learn hard or you’ll have to bully with another adjective.

Finally, the former sister thanked her boyfriend, Gustavo Marsengo, 32, for taking care of her postoperatively.

“He’s taking care of me that you don’t understand. He drops eye drops, reminds me of the medicines, helps me with everything here at home. I just fell in love even more! There is no more companion than he does. I love you, love”, he concluded.