Lara discovers the terrible place where Donatela will be buried and explodes with the family’s cruel choice: “in the back of the cemetery”

In The favoritenews will come that Donatela (Claudia Raia) died in a prison fire and this will cause the greatest astonishment to the Fontini family. On the other hand, Lara (Mariana Ximenes) she will be disgusted to discover that her grandparents will not bury her in the family plot and will fight with Irene (Glória Menezes).

At first, Donatela, with the help of Diva, manages to escape from jail. Soon after, a fire will take over the prison and Claudia Raia’s character will be presumed dead. The reporter will then announce the tragedy to the press and everyone will be in disbelief.

Later, upon learning everything, Lara will confront Irene: “What? Will you have the courage to put my mother in a drawer at the back of the cemetery as if she were a pauper?”, asks Lara. “Lara, my daughter, you must agree that we cannot bury Donatela in the family plot next to her father, the man she killed”, will counter Irene.

“Then I will find another tomb for her. Because I make a point of giving my mother a decent burial! You can let me bear all the expenses”will speak the character of Mariana Ximenes, with tears in her eyes.

Irene will try to explain herself by saying that Donatela’s love for Lara was never sincere: “She used you to take your grandfather’s money”. “How can you talk about her like that? Donatela is dead!”will continue the blonde, generating an atmosphere.

The plot was written by João Emanuel Carneiro (same author of Avenida Brasil), starring Claudia Raia and antagonized by Patrícia Pillar in 197 chapters. The Globo production also featured Mariana Ximenes, Cauã Reymond, Murilo Benício, Carmo Dalla Vecchia, Ary Fontoura and Giulia Gam in the main cast.