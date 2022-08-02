Lawyer’s death: man showed knife to security, said he would do his ‘rush’ and didn’t want to be disturbed; VIDEO | Rio de Janeiro

A security camera at the Saara VLT station, in downtown Rio, recorded the moment when the suspect in the death of lawyer Victor Stephen Coelho, 27, appears showing a knife to a security guard at a store in the region.

The scene took place minutes before the death of Victor, who was stabbed after leaving a party at Praça da República, in downtown Rio, in the early hours of July 23. According to investigations, the main suspect in the crime is Wilson José Câmara de Oliveira, 37 years old.

In a statement to the Capital Homicide Police Station (DHC), the security guard who appears in the images stated that he was approached by the suspect and that he was intimidated when he presented a knife and an electronic anklet.

The security guard also said that Wilson José said that he would make his “run” in that place and that he wished not to be disturbed by the security.

The security guard’s testimony leads the police to believe that a lawyer was killed in a attempted robbery.

Lawyer and suspect together before the crime

According to investigations, Victor and three other co-workers left the office and went to Praça da República, where an event known as ‘Samba da Raça‘.

Security cameras collected by Homicide Police officers showed that Victor Stephen and Wilson José met on the way out of this location.

1 of 2 Victor Stephen and Wilson José walking together along Rua da Constitution, downtown — Photo: Reproduction Victor Stephen and Wilson José walking together along Rua da Constitution, downtown — Photo: Reproduction

At 11:38 pm, the two appear together walking along Rua da Constitution, turning right from Praça da República and heading towards the Saara VLT station.

The cameras also recorded the lawyer and the possible perpetrator of the crime talking for a few minutes at the VLT station.

Twenty minutes after meeting, at 11:58 pm, Victor is attacked. He tries to run away, but is knocked down and stabbed by the assassin. After being stabbed, the criminal still took his wallet and cell phone.

2 of 2 Wilson José Câmara de Oliveira, 37, is suspected in the death of lawyer Victor Stephen Coelho, 27. — Photo: Disclosure Wilson José Câmara de Oliveira, 37, is suspected in the death of lawyer Victor Stephen Coelho, 27. — Photo: Disclosure

The lawyer’s body was found, without documents, in Praça da República by agents of the 5th Battalion (Praça da Harmonia). Others reported burglaries in the area the same night the young man was killed.

The 29th Criminal Court of the Capital of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro (TJRJ) issued a temporary arrest warrant against Wilson José. He follows fugitive from justice.

Last Monday (1), the Portal dos Procurados, from Disque Denúncia, released a poster of Wilson José Câmara de Oliveira asking for information on where to find the suspect.

Unanimity among colleagues

Victor’s body was buried on July 25, at Cemitério do Caju, in the North Zone of Rio.

Images show moment when lawyer is stabbed in downtown Rio

Victor had graduated in 2020 from Universidade Cândido Mendes. In addition to working in an office, he planned to soon publish his final term paper.