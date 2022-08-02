Leclerc says he insisted Ferrari not change its tires | formula 1

If Mercedes and winner Max Verstappen were among the positive highlights of this Sunday’s Hungarian GP, ​​it was Ferrari the big loser in the race after the poor strategy that took Charles Leclerc off the podium – including a questionable switch to hard tyres, slow pit stops and the excessive total of three stops. And the Monegasque also revealed that he had urged his team to stay on medium tires after his first replacement, a request that was ignored.

– I made it clear that I wanted to stay on the medium tires for as long as possible, but we stopped too early to put on the hard tires and we need to understand why. A race like this is frustrating – commented Leclerc, sixth after starting in third.

Charles Leclerc was only sixth in the Hungarian GP, ​​suffering from Ferrari's bad strategy

The Italian team made Leclerc start with medium tyres, a strategy opposite to that of Verstapper and pole position Russell, who started with the soft ones. The Monegasque stopped on lap 21 to adopt new yellow belt compounds, but his stint was very short, just 18 laps – Hamilton, for example, did 32 on the medium rubbers.

The problem arose on lap 39 when Leclerc put on hard tyres. Apart from him, only Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon had tested the compounds on the cold track of the Hungaroring Circuit and had obtained a terrible performance.

Seeing the result, Ferrari opted to call Leclerc a third time into the pits on lap 54, with 16 laps to go, and put on used soft tyres.

It was enough to bury the Monegasque race once and for all and, combining the delay in his and Carlos Sainz’s pit stops, threw away the chance of a double podium. Team boss Mattia Binotto even left the pit wall momentarily during the race.

– I’m very, very disappointed. The pace was very good on the medium tyres, in the second stint too, everything was under control. The only thing everyone will remember is the last part of the race, which was a disaster for me. That’s why I lost the race. I lost 20s in the pit stop, another 6s in five laps on the hard ones – said Leclerc shortly after the race.

Charles Leclerc makes his first tire change at the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP

After learning that he had only crossed the finish line in sixth place – while Verstappen was from tenth to first, despite having driven on the track in a duel with the Monegasque -, Leclerc questioned the team about the choice of tires on his car radio:

– My God, the hard ones worked so badly. That’s why I said I wanted to stay as long as possible with the midfielders. The hard ones were bad. Was it like this for everyone or just us?

The answer of his engineer, Xavier Marcos Padros, did not make the pilot happy:

– I think it was for everyone with the tough ones.

– Then why do we use it? I mean, what was the reason? Were we the only ones with three stops? – added Leclerc, still in communication with Ferrari inside the car.

– From the leaders, yes. At the back of the grid, some people made three stops.

Ferrari took chances from Charles Leclerc with impressive strategic mistakes at the Hungarian GP

Also hampered by team mistakes in his two pit stops, Sainz, who started the race in second place, was fourth. Pérez, who started 11th, won important points for RBR in fifth place.

– We need to improve as a whole. It always seems like there’s always something going on, whatever, reliability, bugs. But we need to be better to organize our weekend. We will try to use the few days we have to redefine, analyze and understand where we need to be better and what we can do – charged Leclerc.

Verstappen extended his lead in the drivers’ championship from 63 points to 80 over the Monegasque, the biggest difference ever recorded in the hybrid era at mid-season.