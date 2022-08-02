Lineup: Palmeiras does last training before traveling to face Atlético-MG | palm trees

On Tuesday morning, Palmeiras finished their preparations at the Football Academy to face Atlético-MG, Wednesday, at 9:30 pm (Brasília time), for the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals, at Mineirão.

Abel Ferreira commanded a technical and tactical activity and then released the athletes for a rachão. The delegation travels this afternoon to Belo Horizonte (MG).

1 of 2 Dudu during Palmeiras training at the Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco Dudu during Palmeiras training at the Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco

The big question for the game is Ron’s situation. Recovered from an injury to his left thigh, the striker started transitioning and in the second he worked with the squad on the pitch. This morning, the club did not give details about its situation nor did it publish images of shirt 10.

Even if Ron is listed, the player must be on the bench at most. The likely lineup has: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Gustavo Scarpa, Dudu and Lopez.

2 of 2 Abel Ferreira talks with Gustavo Gómez during Palmeiras training — Photo: Cesar Greco Abel Ferreira talks with Gustavo Gómez during Palmeiras training — Photo: Cesar Greco

Owner of the best Libertadores campaign, Palmeiras won the eight games they played in the competition, with 33 goals scored and only three conceded.

After playing the first leg at Mineirão, the team receives Goiás at Allianz Parque, on Sunday, for the Brasileiro, and then faces Atlético-MG, in the following fourth, also in the arena.

