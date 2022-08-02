Lotofácil Result – Contest 2587: See the numbers drawn today

Lotofácil Contest 2587. Photo: GMC Online

On Monday, August 1st, Lotofácil raffled the 15 dozen of the 2587 contest. The estimated prize is BRL 1.5 million. The draw took place at 8 pm at Espaço da Sorte, located at Avenida Paulista, nº 750, in São Paulo (SP).

The 15 dozen drawn in Lotofácil’s 2587 contest were: 03 – 04 – 06 – 07 – 08 – 09 – 11 – 13 – 15 – 16 – 19 – 20 – 21 – 22 – 24

At Lotofácil, the player marks between 15 and 20 numbers, among the 25 available on the wheel, and wins a prize if he hits 11, 12, 13, 14 or 15 numbers. The minimum bet, 15 numbers, costs R$ 2.50. Bets can be placed until 7pm on the day of the draw, at lottery outlets throughout Brazil or online.

Draws are held on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at around 8pm. If there is no winner in any prize bracket, the value accumulates for the next contest, in the prize bracket with 15 hits.

Prizes can be withdrawn up to 90 days after the draw date. After this period, the amounts are transferred to the National Treasury for investment in the Financing Fund for Higher Education Students (Fies).

