Luan leaves Corinthians and signs with another Brazilian football giant, informs journalist

Luan, finally, is leaving Corinthians. The player, who was the King of America and Libertadores star in 2017, arrived at the São Paulo club in 2020 for a value of 28.9 million reais, but he never showed the same football as in his Grêmio days.

Now, after just over two seasons, Luan was totally out of Vítor Pereira’s plans and had been tipped to leave the club since the beginning of the season. The player did not even play under the command of the Portuguese.

Luan will be a Santos player

And the player’s destiny will be Santos. André Hernan publishes that the player accepted Peixe’s proposal and that on Wednesday, Luan will already be in the city of Santos. The player arrives on loan from Corinthians.

The player will be Peixe’s first reinforcement in this mid-year window and will arrive at Vila with the endorsement of coach Lisca.

Luan is 29 years old and has a contract with Corinthians until 2023. With the club’s shirt, there were 78 games played, with 9 goals and 5 assists. For Grêmio, where he lived his peak, there were 288 games, with 75 goals scored and six titles won.