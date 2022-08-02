Luciano Huck adheres to the manifesto for democracy and says the idea is to reach 1 million signatures – 01/08/2022 – Mônica Bergamo

Presenter Luciano Huck signed the manifesto “Letter to Brazilians and Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic Rule of Law” and says he is “willing to encourage” more people to support the movement.

“The idea is to reach 1 million signatures as soon as possible. All in defense of democracy”, he says to the column. As of Monday night (1st), the document had 649,000 supporters.

Former São Paulo governor João Doria (PSDB) also signed the letter, which brings together businessmen, bankers, artists and former ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

Organized by former students of the USP law school, the manifesto is a non-partisan initiative that does not mention the name of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) — although it is considered a response to the president’s coup threats. The letter will be read at an event at the USP Law School, in São Paulo, on August 11th.

The text was designed with moderate expressions to attract as many signatories as possible, avoiding terms that sound radical, divisive, pro-PT, anti-Bolsonaro or in any way partisan.

Among the signatories are economist and ex-president of the Central Bank Arminio Fraga, ex-president of Itaú Candido Botelho Bracher, ex-president of the Board of Directors of BB José Guimarães Monforte and ex-president of Credit Suisse in Brazil José Olympio Pereira.

The document is also signed by former STF ministers Joaquim Barbosa and Nelson Jobim, as well as bankers such as Roberto Setubal and Pedro Moreira Salles.