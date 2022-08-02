Luva de Pedreiro surprises, closes with a renowned brand and announces the biggest contract of his career: “Unparalleled, inimitable and magnificent”

The influencer’s new contract was announced, through a video, this Monday (1)

Lauren Berger

Photos: Reproduction/Official Instagram of Glove de Pedreiro
This Monday (1), Iran FerreiraO Mason’s Glove, announced that he closed the biggest contract of his career. O influencer signed with adidas, a renowned sports equipment company. The Bahian did not give details about the values ​​of the negotiation, but he is under the tutelage of the new businessman, the former futsal player. Hawk.

The announcement was made in a video, posted on their social media. “The best in the world is now three stripes: receive!!! Simply unparalleled, inimitable and magnificent, there’s no way around it!”he wrote Mason’s Glove. In the video, he kicks a ball into the air, walks into an Adidas store, gets a haircut, drinks coconut water – all before mastering the ball again and scoring a goal.

The announcement that this would be his biggest contract had already been made in a video posted on a social network last week. “Speak, my troop. The guy from Luva de Pedreiro is here in São Paulo. I came to make the contract of my life. Biggest contract of the guy from Luva de Pedreiro. Thank God, father. In the name of the father, the son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Receive. Wait, see!”he said.

In this weekend, Iran told his followers that he is in Europe with his parents. He was invited by LaLiga, the Spanish first division of professional football, to travel. In addition, he used social media to celebrate his latest achievements and said he was very happy:

