Man contracts tissue-eating bacteria after scrape in fall

Britain’s Scott Neil, 31, had to undergo six surgeries after contracting a rare, tissue-eating, potentially fatal bacterium.

He says the problem occurred when he fell on the street and scratched his knee. Initially, he was not worried, however, days later he noticed that his leg had doubled in size.

Credit: Scott Neil Briton contracted rare bacteria after scratching on the street

The pain was so bad that he cried in pain asking to take him to the hospital. Upon arrival at the ER, he passed out from the pain.

Doctors who treated him diagnosed the problem as a rare infection called necrotizing fasciitis, which needs urgent treatment.

“(The infection) had basically ‘eaten’ my muscles and my knee,” he says.

Scott Neil spent weeks recovering from the infection

In all, the boy spent six weeks in the hospital to recover from the infection. Surgeries were performed to remove dead tissue and prevent the spread of the bacteria.

What is necrotizing fasciitis?

Necrotizing fasciitis (NF) is a bacterial infection caused by several different types of bacteria that move quickly through the body, attacking the skin and soft tissue. Without prompt treatment and early treatment, the disease can lead to death.

The bacteria that cause the condition — such as group A streptococcus and Vibrio vulnificus — can enter the body through openings in the skin, such as cuts and scrapes, burns, insect bites, punctures, and surgical wounds.

Symptoms can appear in a matter of days or even hours. Infected skin becomes red, hot to the touch, and sometimes swollen. The person usually experiences severe pain, very malaise, and a high fever.

The diagnosis is made based on a doctor’s assessment, x-rays, and laboratory tests. Treatment involves removing dead skin and giving antibiotics intravenously.

According to a study published in the journal Skeletal Radiology, necrotizing fasciitis is rare, occurring in only about 0.4 people per 100,000 each year in the United States.