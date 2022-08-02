Man sets shop on fire 36 years after problem car sale

A man caused substantial damage at a US dealership 36 years after the dealership sold him a Jeep with an engine problem. According to the Washington Post, 79-year-old Dewey Fredrick drove his pickup truck to the O’Daniel Auto Mart on the morning of July 17 to finally get his revenge.

He simply opened a Jeep Compass and threw a road flare into its fuel tank. The vehicle burst into flames and the fire spread to a GMC Acadia and a Jeep Cherokee that were parked on either side.

The man even went to another Mazda dealer next door and would have cut a hole in the convertible top of a Pontiac Solstice, throwing another flare into the car and causing it to catch fire. Cameras in both places caught him in both acts.

In total, combining the two establishments, Fredrick caused about US$ 85 thousand (R$ 436 thousand at the current price) in damages. He was caught and confessed everything and even said that he tried to get revenge by gluing car doors in the parking lot. He even identified himself to investigators on the surveillance video.

Fredrick reportedly faces up to 48 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our coverage on Instagram of UOL Carros.