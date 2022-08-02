Man who threatened Lula and ministers has preventive detention ordered by the STF – Politica

With the decree, the investigated is imprisoned for an indefinite period. The preventive detention had been requested by the Federal Police this Saturday.

In the decision, Moraes states that there are indications that Rejane was part of a criminal association. “Pre-trial detention is, therefore, a reasonable, adequate and proportionate measure to guarantee public order with the cessation of repeated criminal practice, and in this case there are strong indications that the investigated person is part of a criminal association,” he said.

According to the PF, Ivan Rejane’s conduct is “placed in a broader context of heightening spirits, encouraging the confrontation with political opponents and attempts to weaken the Judiciary, which is also responsible for carrying out the upcoming electoral process.” “.

In one of the recordings, Rejane tells the ministers to “disappear from Brazil. We are going to hang you upside down” and even though he will “hunt mainly” the ministers Alexandre de Moraes, Lus Roberto Barroso, Luiz Fux, Luiz Edson Fachin , Ricardo Lewandowski, Gilmar Mendes, Crmen Lcia and Rosa Weber.”

In another video, he curses the ministers and calls them “thugs”. “If I were the president of the Republic, these rogue judges would have been removed by now and they would all be in a stinking cell! The STF only has crooks, crooks, corrupt people! If I were the president of the Republic, your Lula Mollusco would be inside the cage because I no way, no way and no f*** a corrupt person convicted and judged in several instances of the Brazilian legal system could even run for elections!”, he said.