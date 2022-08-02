Manager of Pedro Faria leads round of R$ 170 million in dr.consulta | startups

Kamaroopin, a venture capital manager founded by Pedro Faria when he was still at Tarpon, has just made its first investment after joining Pátria. The firm leads the investment of R$ 170 million from dr.consulta, concluding a round that had been under negotiation with investors for over a year.

This is the first round of dr.consulta since 2018, when healthtech raised its last contribution. After that, the startup was the target of great skepticism — burning cash, the sale of the company became a topic at Faria Lima — but over time it managed to dispel doubts.

Last year, dr.consulta opened the financial data for the first time, showing that it was already making a positive Ebitda margin of around 10%, a relief at a time of risk aversion in the startup ecosystem. In all, healthtech earned BRL 310 million in 2021. In three years, the idea is to multiply sales by five, reaching BRL 1.5 billion.

With the funds raised, dr.consulta wants to diversify the sources of revenue for the health ecosystem that has been built. In addition to the single and cheap consultations that made the startup known in the São Paulo market, the company will accelerate to different types of monthly subscriptions. “We want to combine our technology with a recurrence model”, said the company’s CEO, Renato Velloso.

The construction of different monetization modalities began with the benefits card in partnership with Yalo, which from R$ 24.90 per month offers discounts on consultations and exams at the startup’s network of medical centers. “Card growth hit a record this year,” said Velloso.

The second—and perhaps most important—stage of Dr. Consulta began to take shape last year, when the startup announced an agreement to enter the capital ofcuidado.me, a health plan that gives access to hospitals, something that Srougi’s healthtech did not have — before, it was restricted to primary care. and secondary.

When he closed the agreement withcuidado.me, dr.consulta already had an option to become the controller of the health plan. With the round, the startup is now capitalized and will exercise this option. Before that, you need to get approval from the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), a process that should take about four months.

In thecuidado.me model, there are two different types of plans. For R$69 per month, clients can access the hospital health plan and the dr.consulta benefits card, getting discounts on the use of clinics and exams. For R$169, access to the startup’s network and to the hospitals in the package is integral.

1 of 1 Renato Velloso, Pedro Faria, Thomaz Srougi and Bruno Tupinambá, partners in Dr. Consultation — Photo: Disclosure Renato Velloso, Pedro Faria, Thomaz Srougi and Bruno Tupinambá, partners at Dr. Consultation — Photo: Disclosure

With 4.5 million registered clients and 3 million users, which allowed it to build a large database using artificial intelligence to facilitate the work of doctors and better forecast demand, dr.consulta is betting on the ability to upsell of your service line. Three years from now, the idea is for recurring revenue to represent 50% to 60% of revenue.

A projection made by the consultancy Bain Company to support the acquisition ofcuidado.me suggests that 30% of the startup’s users are able to subscribe to the health plan, which shows the company’s ability to fish in its own aquarium. In less than five months, the plan serves 7,000 lives.

In addition, dr.consulta is also preparing to advance with the health plan for small and medium-sized companies and in the corporate world. In partnership with brokers, the startup already sells the Cuidar.me plan to SMEs with up to 29 employees and should intensify the sale to include companies with up to 100 employees. “We are also going to launch a corporate portfolio for the HR of companies. We are practically ready”, said Velloso.

With the recurrence and the scale gains resulting from it, dr.consulta should also expand the number of medium centers in São Paulo. Over three years, the number of clinics should increase by 30%, from the current 30 to about 40 units. With the care.me scale, healthtech also provides clinics in different models — dialysis centers, for example.

In the agreement between dr.consulta and Kamaroopin, Pedro Faria will gain a seat on the startup’s board of directors and the manager’s partner responsible for the healthcare area, Bruno Tupinambá, will have an active participation in the investee, with a presence in the governance committees.

For the venture capital manager, the investment in dr.consulta is also a testament to the birth of a new phase, now within the Pátria ecosystem. The timing of the investment also shows a growing interest in the thesis of health care based on primary care, said Faria. Last week, Amazon paid nearly $4 billion for One Medical.

Kamaroopin’s investment is the first of the fund that has been raised with investors from the base of the firm founded by Alexandre Saigh. To Pipeline, Faria revealed that the first fund is close to announcing the first closing, which should be between US$ 80 million and US$ 90 million. By the end of the year, Kamaroopin wants to complete the fund, reaching US$ 200 million raised.

In addition to Kamaroopin, which led the investment, dr.consulta received investments from Madrone Capital — the Walton family investment firm, which controls Walmart — and Lightrock, who were already shareholders of the startup and decided to accompany the series D round.