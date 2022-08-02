Marcelo Bimbi lost friends and his ex, Nicole Bahls, for the same reason; Learn all | Column Fábia Oliveira

This column already said that you have friends everywhere, right? Well then. We received a series of information about the reason that made friends move away from the ex-Fazenda, Marcelo Bimbi, as he told himself in a podcast recently.

The model said that he lost his friendships after separating from his ex and moving from the beachfront apartment where he lived with her, implying that his financial situation, which became complicated after the divorce, would have been the reason for the end of friendships. However, the story is not quite that.

The column talked to some of those people who moved away from Marcelo Bimbi and was surprised to discover that the reason for the distance was the same: a coup. Yes, dear reader. You didn’t read it wrong. Bimbi’s friends caught him on the run trying to apply the fake kidnapping scam to get money.

Two of these friends were best men at his wedding with Nicole Bahls and reported moments of panic, after Bimbi got in touch saying he was kidnapped by loan sharks to whom he owes money. and that, if they did not pay the ransom, he would be put to death. However, the hoax was eventually discovered.

There was a friend who did not go through the attempted coup, but who could no longer bear to lend money to Marcelo Bimbi and not receive a penny back. And you, dear reader, must ask yourself where all this money that Bimbi tries to get from his friends goes.

The answer is one: games. The boy is addicted to playing poker and loses a lot of money because of it. He even stops paying child support. Yes, he has a son, but he never talks about him or shows the boy on his social media. Not even when he won the ‘Power Couple’, alongside his ex, did Bimbi help the child financially.

As for Nicole Bahls, Bimbi’s constant debts and lies resulted in the end of their marriage. It got to the point where the model stopped paying bills at the house where the couple lived in order to play. Nicole was slow to discover her ex’s addiction to games, but when she did, she soon put an end to the relationship.