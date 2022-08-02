Marcos Gadelha resigns from the Government Health Department | Henrique Araújo

Photo: Fernanda Barros / Special for O POVO

Marcos Gadelha, Secretary of Health of the State of Ceará, in a press conference held this Monday, January 10, 2022

The doctor Marcos Gadelha resigned from the State Health Department (Sesa).

Executive secretary of the portfolio, Gadelha took over with the departure of Cabeto from the post, in August of last year.

The information was confirmed by the secretary himself, whose dismissal should be provided by tomorrow.

Asked by the column about the reason why he would have asked to leave the administration of governor Izolda Cela (without a party), Gadelha replied that “at the right time I will speak out”.

The doctor succeeded Cabeto in command of Sesa at the request of the then governor Camilo Santana (PT). He remained in the position for a year, during which time he coordinated the execution of the vaccination plan against Covid-19 prepared during the administration of the former secretary.

Gadelha was the second name to head Sesa during Camilo’s second term.

He is the first casualty of the Izolda government after the head of the state Executive decided to leave the PDT after having a reelection candidacy barred by the party.







