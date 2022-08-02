Meet the ACH160, a luxury helicopter brought by the plane

Last week, the Airbus Beluga, known as the whale, brought the ACH160 helicopter to Brazil, one of the most luxurious and modern today. The first copy of the model to be delivered worldwide was sold to a Brazilian customer.

According to information in the column by Lauro Jardim, on the website of the newspaper O Globo, the aircraft belongs to businessman Carlos Alberto Sicupira, one of the richest people in Brazil, on Forbes’ list of billionaires. He is one of the founders of 3G Capital, an investment fund that controls brands such as AB InBevBurger King, Heinz and Lojas Americanas, alongside Jorge Paulo Lemann and Marcel Herrmann Telles.

The helicopter costs US$ 19.5 million (R$ 101 million) and is completely customized according to the taste of each client, from the number of seats to the type of fabric and thread that will be used to sew the upholstery.

The PS-AXM registration ACH160 is still registered in the name of Helibras, an Airbus subsidiary in Brazil, and should soon be passed on to its new owner. ACH is the acronym for Airbus corporate helicoptersthe luxury helicopter division of the French aircraft manufacturer.

air luxury

The ACH160 is a model derived from Airbus’ own H160. The difference between them is in the level of luxury and comfort that the former offers compared to the civilian version.

Inside, it can fit up to ten passengers, in addition to two pilots in the front. There are three types of interior that the customer can choose from: Line, Line Lounge and Exclusive. In all, it is possible to customize the interior with the details that the customer wants.

Designing one of the ACH160’s interior options Image: Airbus

According to Alessandro Branco, director of programs and support at Helibras, a subsidiary of the Airbus group in Brazil, the model is one of the most modern of the manufacturer, with 68 patents developed only on it.

“It’s made of composite material, it has a new engine, very powerful, and it even has a Helionix avionics system, made specifically [para pilotar] rotary wing aircraft”, says the executive.

In addition to the autopilot, the ACH160 has a number of automations to ensure safe operation. One of them is the automatic stabilization system.

“There is a feature in which, if the pilot gets lost or has some disorientation, he presses a button, and the aircraft stabilizes itself”, says Branco.

This safety feature is an innovation in this line of helicopters and prevents a type of accident that occurs mainly when the weather is bad, which is a collision with the ground or other obstacles, as the pilot loses visibility.

Arrival in Brazil

Airbus Beluga (A300-600ST) in the Azul hangar: Supercargueiro brought the ACH160 to Brazil Image: Publicity/Airbus

The operation that brought the helicopter to Brazil was surrounded by aircraft admirers and industry professionals. The ACH160 was brought on board the Beluga plane, an Airbus supercarrier specialized in transporting large volumes by air.

The plane is an adaptation of the A300-600, which had the fuselage remodeled and got a shape similar to that of a beluga. The aircraft was received at Viracopos airport, in Campinas (SP), on July 25th. The helicopter was unloaded and assembled in the following days, flying to Campo de Marte airport, in São Paulo, where Helibras is located.

Branco explains why the helicopter came in the Beluga and not dismantled in containers to be assembled here.

“We wanted to bring the ACH160 in style to Brazil, and we succeeded. It is the first time for the Beluga in Latin America and the first for the ACH160 in the world, here to Brazil. We brought the helicopter in a very advanced condition of assembly to be able to deliver within the date that the customer wants”, says Branco.

Datasheet

Model: ACH160

Manufacturer: Airbus Corporate Helicopters

Capacity: Up to ten passengers, plus two pilots

Height: 4.92 meters

Length: 15.69 meters

rotor diameter: 13.4 meters

Maximum distance flown: 852 km

Max cruising speed: About 290 km/h

Maximum flight time: 4:30 am

Maximum take-off weight: 6,050 kg (including passengers, baggage, crew and fuel)