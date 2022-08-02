Michael Keaton reveals why he agreed to play Batman again

O Batman in Michael Keaton is definitely back. In a new interview, the Emmy-nominated star dopesick revealed why he decided to don the Dark Knight costume again.

“It looked like fun”he begins to Variety. “I was curious what it would be like after so many years. Not so much me doing it – obviously, a little bit of it – but I was just curious about, weirdly, socially. This whole thing is gigantic. They have their own world.”the actor referred to the universe of DC characters.

The actor returns as Bruce Wayne for the first time since Batman (1989) and Batman: The Return (1992). The Flash’s solo feature will adapt Ignition pointan iconic comic book arc in which the speedster messes up the timeline as he tries to go back in time and stop his mother’s murder.

