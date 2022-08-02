Microsoft announces the first Xbox Game Pass games for August 2022

The long-awaited moment for many has arrived, Microsoft announces the first games for this month’s Xbox Game Pass. This is when your catalog of titles grows and new options appear for players.

Microsoft has confirmed the list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass, PC, console and cloud versions in early August 2022. The list includes:

Ghost Recon Wildlands – 02/08/22 (cloud, console and PC)

– 02/08/22 (cloud, console and PC) Shenzhen I/O – 04/08/22 (PC)

– 04/08/22 (PC) Turbo Golf Racing – 04/08/22 (cloud, console, PC)

– 04/08/22 (cloud, console, PC) Two Point Campus – 8/9/22 (cloud, console, PC)

– 8/9/22 (cloud, console, PC) Cooking Simulator – 11/8/22 (Cloud, Console, PC)

– 11/8/22 (Cloud, Console, PC) Expeditions: Rome – 08/22/11 (PC)

– 08/22/11 (PC) Offworld Trading Company – 08/22/11 (PC)

Below is the official announcement:

Coming soon to @XboxGamePass: Ghost Recon Wildlands, Turbo Golf Racing, Two Point Campus, and More! https://t.co/MJloCyVkby — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) August 2, 2022

Among the news of the moment of Xbox Game Pass, we find the Turbo Golf Racinga kind of golf-themed Rocket League in which you compete on a course with other players, trying to be the first to take a ball to the final hole.

A second novelty, available since D1 on Xbox Game Pass, is the Two Point Campuswhose description reads: “Create the university of your dreams with Two Point Campus, the incredible new simulator from the creators of Two Point Hospital academic structure full of absurd courses.”

Now, as we indicated, Ghost Recon Wildlands, the game from Ubisoft, is available. Together with a team of up to three friends, you can fight the Santa Blanca drug cartel and save Bolivia from collapse.

Finally, here are the games that will soon be removed from Xbox Game Pass.

