Millionaire is convicted of killing wife in hunt to pocket insurance and live with lover – Monet

+



Lawrence Rudolph on hunts with his wife Bianca (Photo: facebook reproduction)

After a three-week trial, dentist Lawrence Rudolph, from the US state of Pennsylvania, was convicted of the death of his wife and of life insurance fraud, when he pocketed the sum of $ 4.8 million after the death of the companion. The amount would be used for him to start a new life with the lover he had kept for two decades.

Bianca Rudolph, who was married to Lawrence for 34 years, was shot dead in the chest in 2016 and, at first, the man, who is a renowned dentist, claimed that the shooting had been accidental and made by Bianca herself, who arranged their bags in a hurry, which would have caused the tragedy.

However, the jury’s opinion was that Rudolph killed his wife in cold blood as part of a premeditated plan to collect Bianca’s life insurance money and start a new life with his lover of 20 years.

The shot, which was allegedly given by the dentist during a hunt in Zambia, was eventually confessed to by him in a fight with another woman, Lori Milliron, during a dinner party, when he was heard screaming: “I killed my fucking wife for you. !”, something almost as explicit as the confession of billionaire Robert Durst, who, after forgetting that he had a microphone during the production of a documentary that followed his troubled life, took on the murders of a former employee, his own wife and a neighbor. .

Rudolph’s theory that Bianca had shot herself in her haste to pack fell to the ground when prosecutors presented evidence showing that the shot had been fired from a distance of between two and three feet.

They also reinforced that the husband’s decision to kill his wife was because Bianca began to interfere in the couple’s financial decisions and demanded that he fire his mistress, who was an employee of his.

The dentist’s defense alleges that the couple had an open relationship and that there would be no obstacles to the romance with the lover. Lawyers also cited a $15 million fund open to heirs, which would indicate the man was wealthy enough not to have to kill his own wife in exchange for his life insurance.

But the claims did not convince the jurors, who found Lawrence guilty. He is now awaiting sentencing, which could be life imprisonment or the death penalty.

